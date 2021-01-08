Volatility Continues: Harrison County Commission special session meeting canceled due to lack of notice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A special session of the Harrison County Commission was canceled, Friday morning, due to a lack of notice given for the session.

The commission attempted to meet on Friday morning for a special session to discuss unfinished business from the volatile meeting on Wednesday.

Before the meeting began, however, Commissioner David Hinkle expressed concerns that the meeting violated “Sunshine Laws,” or the “open meeting” law, stating that the special session was not approved during Wednesday’s session and that notice was not given out in enough time for it to be legal.

After a discussion, Commissioners Patsy Trecost and Susan Thomas agreed to cancel the meeting and move all business which would have been discussed during the special session to the commission’s regular session on Wednesday.

The agenda had called for a discussion on “restructuring duties of department heads and personnel.” Employees who came to meeting for that discussion were upset about the cancelation, however, they were told that since the session could not occur, the commissioners could not discuss any business.

Hinkle replied to the employees, “My apologies, but this meeting should have never happened and that was pointed out yesterday.”