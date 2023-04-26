WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties, along with volunteers, gathered at the West Milford Community Building on Wednesday for many reasons.

This event first started out with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m., leading into a press conference where the United Way announced that it met its $780,000 fundraising campaign goal. It also announced a volunteer initiative to help with volunteer opportunities.

After the big news was announced, a clean-up effort was launched, and volunteers helped pick up trash along Route 19 between the West Milford intersection and Green Acres Road.

Wayne Worth, United Way’s campaign chair, was astounded by everyone who helped over the past year in contributing to the fundraising goal. All funds raised will go towards the 21 partner organizations that are run through the United Way. Worth said that he feels when organizations share their stories with the community, more people are willing to donate. This could be due to people relating to what the organizations are trying to make a difference in, or knowing somebody that does.

When it comes to the Volunteer Initiative, Worth told a 12 News reporter that since so many people want to volunteer, the United Way is giving them a way to do so. Instead of just cleaning up the community once a year on the Day of Action, it would like to host clean-up efforts a couple of times a month. With this initiative, it plans to not only clean up roadways and through cities, but in streams and give time within its organizations as well. According to Worth, this initiative will do two things:

Provide added support for the United Way’s 21 partner organizations. Not only offering support through donations, but by rolling up their sleeves and volunteering time as well.

Show the community that they are willing to get together and put in the work more than once a year, to try to make a difference in the community.

While discussing the initiative with a 12 News reporter, Worth said that if more people want to get involved after meeting twice a month, then they will try to do it every week. They want to show and bring the community together to do things greater than themselves. He feels that volunteer work is important because to him, it’s about leadership succession. What he means is, who is going to be their leaders after they’re done and can no longer do it? He believes that is how you sustain a thriving community. Even having volunteer opportunities for youth, is teaching them how to take leadership roles, they feel they are building future leaders in the community.

If interested in joining the volunteer initiative, you can do so by following this link and filling out the form. There should be a planned schedule posted within’ the next week on the United Way HDC’s website, or you can find it once posted on its Facebook page.