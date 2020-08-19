Volunteers working to beautify city of Salem

SALEM, W.Va. – A group of volunteers are working to give one city in North Central West Virginia a makeover.

Volunteers with Actions of Compassion Transforming Salem (ACTS) started a project earlier this year to make renovations in the city of Salem by picking up trash along the rail trail, painting lamp posts and adding new benches to make the park in the center of town look better for those who visit and live there.

The goal is to make the town look more presentable and to draw more people in by creating a more welcoming environment.

“I think that’s what we’re finding again now is that community spirit to rebuild, to do what we can to make the town seem inviting, to do what we can to make it something people can be proud of,” said volunteer Geoffrey Steele.

The volunteers are currently working with several local businesses, but are still searching for more people to donate time or supplies. To find out more about ACTS, other organizations that they are working with and how to get involved, head over to their Facebook page.