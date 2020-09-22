Voter registration drive held in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-In honor of National Voter Registration Day on September 22, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office organized multiple voter registration drives across the state on Tuesday.

Bridgeport City Clerk Donna Krivosky set up a registration drive at the municipal building on West Main Street, along with Secretary of State Field Representative Dot Underwood, to help citizens register to vote in time for the upcoming November election.

“We thought it would be easier than the courthouse. They could just come here and it’s real convenient,” said Krivosky of the decision to hold the event at the municipal building.

Social distancing and face coverings are currently required inside the Bridgeport Municipal Building. Election Day this year is on Tuesday, November 3.