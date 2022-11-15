HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Harrison County precincts were randomly selected to have their ballots counted by hand by two teams of four poll workers in a process called canvassing.

It’s a process required by West Virginia state law where the materials, equipment, and results of an election are reviewed, corrected, and officially recorded prior to the certification of election results.

Each canvassing team is made up of four democrats and four republicans and is observed by two Harrison County commissioners. Monday’s canvass took just over three hours and both teams came up with the exact total as the machines did on election night. The canvass is official, but candidates can still request a recount.

“We declare what time it is when we stop and that starts the 48-hour clock for our county, but if any races, for example for state senate, if those stretch into another counties’ and other precincts, those have to wait until they’re finished. So, it’s really whoever is done last for that race, they start the 48-hour clock for them,” Harrison County Clerk John Spires said.

Because no races in Harrison County were close, Spires said he doesn’t anticipate anyone requesting a recount.

Per the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office’s best practices, precincts are selected for a hand count at random, and three percent of the precincts in counties using electronic voting equipment must be hand counted.