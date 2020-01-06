W.I.N.G.S donating to Wallace Volunteer Fire Station

WALLACE, W.Va. – The Wallace Fire Department has been around since 1962 and has always operated thanks to area volunteers.

Wallace Fire Chief Marcus Shaw said the roof is 30 years old and is beginning to deteriorate. He said they knew they needed a new roof when a leak started in their dining area.

“Right now, it has a patch on it we just don’t know how long that patch is going to last. We can’t wait much longer before another leak might happen. So, we need to try to get a new roof put on it you know as soon as possible,” said Shaw.

WINGS President Jessica Bowen said the organization was created last year and was created specifically for the fire department.

“They been needing a roof for along so we as WINGS want to help them with the structure of the fire department to protect our firefighters so they can continue to protect our neighbors,” said Bowen.

One of the WINGS members said they are a community that tries to support itself.

WINGS donated $1,000 to the station to help them become even closer to reaching their goal.

Chief Shaw said currently they have enough to purchase the material, but they still need to raise funds to pay the labor.

The fire department has raised over $4,000 so far and they are very grateful for WINGS and their community.

You can donate to the fire station by mail or dropping it off at the station. You can also donate it through WINGS by sending it through their PayPal account at WINGS_WestViriginia@hotmail.com.