HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – United High School’s W.O.R.K Program is recruiting Harrison County upcoming seniors to receive credits in a completer program where they gain work experience.

Students who take these two classes will learn about and practice soft skills, complete tasks for community service, and develop and manage in-house businesses. Each class can be taken for one school credit and will meet two to three times a week. A few of the classroom W.O.R.K. topics include:

Work Ethic

Interpersonal Skills

Conflict

Time Management

Personal Finance

Resumes

Organizing and Completing Interviews

W.O.R.K stands for Work, Opportunities, Resources, and Knowledge. When applying for the program, the class coaches are looking for those who have a desire to learn job skills, plan on working after graduation, want to improve self-confidence, and to experience different types of jobs.

All Harrison County high schools are eligible to have students participate. It accepts 20 students per semester: 10 students for a morning class and 10 for an afternoon class. The first class takes place in the fall and the second class takes place in the spring. A school bus will pick students up when it is time to go to the class and will drop them off at United High School, where the class takes place.

During both classes, students will have multiple opportunities to experience job tasks from local schools and businesses. Some of the local businesses that prior students have gotten experience at are:

The Bridge Sports Complex

Sam’s Club

Bluebird

Harrison County Humane Society

Harry Green 7 Acres

Tractor Supply Company

Hampton Inn

Price Cutter

Anytime Fitness

Matt McCullough, one of the job coaches at the W.O.R.K Program, said the class prepares students to enter the workforce after graduating. He said, “a lot of students, they need that hands-on learning. They learn through experience of getting to do a job, not just the work of it but the satisfaction of accomplishing that.

Jasalyn Arnett is a Lincoln High School senior who is participating in the program this semester. She said that participating in this program has confirmed to her that she wants to take up being a Veterinarian. When asked why other students should take this class, she told 12 News, “it’ll definitely give them more skill not also inside of work but outside of work. It’ll also make them more independent, more skilled, and you know, just more sociable with other people.”

Jolynn Shaffer is a United High School senior who is also participating in the program. Shaffer said that it gave her new perspectives. She originally did not like kids, but while working with them in this class, she decided that she would like to go into social work after graduation.

If interested in taking part in this class, you can ask a teacher or school officials for more direction and information. After discussing with school officials, case managers will send a referral to the job coaches, and the coaches will reach back out with an interview date for the students.

While preparing for an interview, job coaches ask students to wear clean and neat clothing and to think about how they are preparing for graduation. During the interview, students will be asked about school and home life, why students want to partake in the program, and what work interests they have, as well as prior work experience.