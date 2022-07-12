CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The McDonald’s on West Pike St. in Clarksburg cut the ribbon on its new renovations on Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant first opened its location 49 years ago as the first McDonald’s in Harrison County, and then became the last to see a remodel.

W. Pike St. McDonald’s cuts ribbon on renovations (WBOY Image)

Restaurant operators said everything in the kitchen is new, and something customers will notice is the new emphasis on digital ordering.

Restaurant operators said that the restaurant will now have more focus on digital ordering, including using kiosks. (WBOY Image)

“All of the equipment is new. The crew’s loving having all the new stuff. They’ve worked with so much older equipment for so long that it’s a great experience for them now,” JD Owens, director of operations, said.

“Pretty excited to get it open. There’s obviously some issues when you have such a major reconstruction. But, it’s good to go, and we’re happy to be back in the community serving McDonald’s,” John Ebert, owner of the Clarksburg McDonald’s and 39 others, said.

The restaurant had been closed since late May for the remodel.