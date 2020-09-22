W.Va Treasurer’s office unveils new feature on website that helps locate unclaimed property

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia Treasurer’s website has a new feature that is helping people locate unclaimed property.

Treasurer John Perdue’s website added this new feature several weeks ago. To use the feature, visit the “Unclaimed Property” section of the site and type in a person’s or business’ name. It will give a safe and up to date result on any unclaimed property that a person or company may have.

“I will tell you-even our own staff is going in and saying ‘oh this is very easy to use’ and they’ve been seeing if they know of people who have unclaimed property. They are already sharing it,” said WV Deputy Treasurer Gina Joynes.

To use, visit this link and click “Start Here” to search for a name.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News