W.Va Treasurer’s office unveils new feature on website that helps locate unclaimed property

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia Treasurer’s website has a new feature that is helping people locate unclaimed property.

Treasurer John Perdue’s website added this new feature several weeks ago. To use the feature, visit the “Unclaimed Property” section of the site and type in a person’s or business’ name. It will give a safe and up to date result on any unclaimed property that a person or company may have.

“I will tell you-even our own staff is going in and saying ‘oh this is very easy to use’ and they’ve been seeing if they know of people who have unclaimed property. They are already sharing it,” said WV Deputy Treasurer Gina Joynes.

To use, visit this link and click “Start Here” to search for a name.