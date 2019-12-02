Waldomore hosts internationally acclaimed pianist

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sunday, the Harrison County Cultural Foundation hosted its second installment of the Waldomore Concert Series for the 2019-2020 season.

Ching-Wen Hsiao is a top prize winner of both international and domestic piano competitions. She started performing at the age of 16 with orchestras in both the United States and overseas. Some of the halls that Hsiao has performed at include Carnegie Hal, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, and Steinway Hall Munich Germany.

“It’s an incredible honor to be able to play here at the Waldomore Concert Series. The cultural foundation of Harrison County and the Clarksburg Library has done an incredible job in advertising and bringing high caliber musician to Clarksburg. So, I feel really honored to be invited,” said Hsiao.

Following the performance there were refreshments in the east parlor of the Waldomore that were provided by the Clarksburg League of Service and a meet and greet for attendees.