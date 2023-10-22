BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meadowbrook Mall was flooded with almost 200 people on Sunday as they participated in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s with its north central West Virginia chapter.

The organization was able to raise $30,000 dollars this fall, with proceeds going towards finding a cure to the disease that affects millions in the United States. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2020 there were 39,000 West Virginians who were 65 and older with Alzheimer’s. The number of those suffering is estimated to increase by 12.8% in 2025—bringing it to 44,000.

Judy Labdik was a volunteer at Sunday’s event and provided anyone who approached her booth with information to empower them to care for someone with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s sad when you can’t remember your family, you know. They can’t, they don’t know how to approach you because you know they’re, they’re experiencing loss before you actually lose the person up to date and dying,” Labdik said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2022 there were 65,000 unpaid caregivers in the state, which equals to 116 million total hours of unpaid care, and a value of $1.5 billion dollars of unpaid care.

The association has a 24/7 helpline that can be reached at 800-272-3900. They also have free online programs where you can learn more about the multi-layered disease.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can go here. If you would like to attend Judy Ladik’s support group, which she holds for caregivers on the second Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can call the Harrison County Senior Center and ask for her at 304-623-6795.