CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Jackson Square in Clarksburg on Oct. 9. Registration began at 1 p.m., and the walk started at 2 p.m.

Flowers for the walk were carried by participants who officials said were committed to raising funds and awareness to help end the disease. People were encouraged to write their personal connection to Alzheimer’s on their flower.

Officials said 96 percent of the funds raised from the walk today stay here in the state to benefit our residents living with Alzheimer’s. The remaining 4 percent will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We have approximately 39,000 West Virginians living with Alzheimer’s, so this is something that reaches a lot of our residents. If you think about that, then you have that many caregivers plus some, so there’s alot of people being impacted by this terrible, terrible disease,” said Bill O’Field, North Central West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s co-chair, “These are folks who are caregivers, for those with Alzheimer’s, or they’ve lost a family member or others with Alzheimer’s, so we come together and we really share and support one another and share our stories, it’s an important day. We’ve got to find the cure, and the only way to do that is to raise money, and the good news about that is the money we raise in our walks in West Virginia stays in West Virginia.”

The goal for the North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s is to raise $38,000. As of Oct. 9, they have raised $31,483. If you missed the walk, donations towards the cause can still be made here.

The next walk to end Alzheimer’s in north central West Virginia will take place in Morgantown on Oct. 16. For more information on this event, or to register, click here.