Walmart and Pepsi team up to make donation to Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two national companies have paired up to make a donation to a north central West Virginia hospital on August 2.

Walmart and Pepsi teamed up to donate wheelchairs and masks to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. The duo donated 100 boxes of masks and 10 wheelchairs to the hospital.

Officials from both Pepsi and Walmart said they felt that since they both employ and serve veterans, it was only fitting to give back to them.

“I mean, just to give back to the veterans that give so much to us, I think just speaks volume,” said Geraldine Bart, a general manager at Pepsi.

“It feels really, really good. I’m glad I can do it on behalf of myself and on behalf of Walmart, and just be a brand ambassador for Walmart,” said Logan Bell, a food and consumables coach for Walmart.

All of the masks and seven of the wheelchairs were delivered on Monday, while the other three wheelchairs will be donated in a few weeks when they arrive.