CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County restaurant is helping a little girl with medical costs–all thanks to Walmart.

Eleven Walmart locations in north central West Virginia are helping raise money for Baylee, an Elkins girl who is receiving treatment for leukemia at WVU Medicine Children’s.

On Wednesday, Mr. Taco set up shop outside of the Clarksburg Walmart, with all proceeds going to Baylee and her family.

Employees at both Mr. Taco and Walmart said they were happy to help the community.

A customer orders Mr. Taco to help Baylee (WBOY Image)

“It feels great. You know, there’s not a lot of opportunities to do stuff like this that come up every day, so, anything we can do to help out, even on a personal level or on a company level, just feels great to do,” said Allen Ayersman, a digital coach for Walmart. “Thank you to the community for supporting us and helping support that little girl, and just remember that anything you can do to help us out would be greatly appreciated by that family.”

Mr. Taco will be back at the Clarksburg Walmart on June 29 and July 6 to raise money for Baylee. The location will also be hosting other food trucks and events over the next few weeks to help support.

To read more about Baylee, you can read about her on WVU Medicine’s website here.