BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Monday, the death toll from flooding in southern Appalachia has reached 35, and thousands remain without power and water.

There are ways West Virginians can donate, and one drive is happening right here in Harrison County. Starting Tuesday at noon, there will be a drive for water and cleaning supplies at The Bridge Sports Complex for the victims.

Examples of cleaning supply donations are:

Clorox

Dish soap

detergent

mops

buckets

gloves

disinfecting wipes

trash bags

The drop-off location is marked on the map below, at the roundabout on the left side of the Citynet Center as you are looking at the facility.

Tim Curry is the Director of Emergency Management for the city of Bridgeport and the organizer of the drive and said community support is always appreciated in times like these. The drive will be held on the same day as the National Night Out.

That’s one thing that we do here in the mountain state and across the Appalachian community, is help each other when there’s a time of need. Tim Curry

Curry said this was the first charity drive that he had personally organized, but wanted to help the people in Kentucky after the flooding that swept through West Virginia in 2016, killing 23 people.

“You look at the pictures, it looks similar. Small towns in Appalachian country affected by flooding like that,” Curry said.

However, Curry said that despite the destruction, you’ll also see pictures of people helping.

“There was a chef from Morgantown over the weekend that loaded up and was going down to go down there and cook food for people. You see the people helping, and that’s one thing that we do here in the Mountain State and across the Appalachian community, is help each other when there’s a time of need,” Curry said.

During Curry’s brief phone call with the Hazard Emergency Management office, he could tell they were busy. They told him exactly what they needed and where to bring it.

Water is of particular importance, as Hazard, Kentucky and much of the surrounding area lost their ability to produce clean water in the flooding. With flood water being so dirty, cleaners and disinfectants are also important so that people are able to go back to living in their homes as soon as possible.

You can drop off items to the Citynet Center until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.