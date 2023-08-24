CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the oldest buildings in Clarksburg is being sold in an auction on Friday.

The foreclosed former Empire National Bank and MVB Bank at 400 W. Main Street has a lot more wow factor than most office buildings. The outside of the buildings has rounded corners, ornamental corbels running along the top of the building, faux Corinthian-style columns and a stone woman overlooking the main entrance.

Courtesy: Walker Commercial Services

Originally built in 1907 by Empire Bank president Virgil L. Highland, it is a Historically Registered Building, and the outside definitely stands out. The original spiral staircase, elevators and details in the lobby maintain the charm of an early 1900s bank, and according to the Walker Commercial Solutions listing there is “endless character in the interior.”

In total, the building is about 25,000 square feet and has dozens of offices and storage rooms, as well as lounges, libraries and conference rooms. It also has a bank drive-through and parking lot that holds 39 cars.

Courtesy: Walker Commercial Services

Another draw is the building’s major tax benefits because it is within the Opportunity Zone of Clarksburg, the New Markets Tax Credit Zone and the TIF District.

The auction is set to take place online and on-site at noon on Friday, Aug. 25. More information and access to the online bidding platform is available at this link through Walker Commercial Services.