CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If your property sustained damage during a storm that caused floods on Tuesday, the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management is asking you to fill out a form.

The form is for a potential State Declaration, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said. A declaration hasn’t been issued yet, but reporting the damage will help the process of issuing the declaration according to the OEM.

The flash flooding closed many Harrison County roads on Tuesday and left many residents dealing with flooded basements. The OEM asks that only one survey per household be submitted. You may fill out the survey on a neighbor’s behalf if they’re having trouble accessing it, the OEM said.

The county said the survey information will be shared with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, as well as local and county emergency management officials. Those organizations may reach out if they need more information from residents who filled out the survey.

The survey is not an application for financial assistance, but the OEM said that if financial assistance becomes available, you will be notified about it using the contact information you provided.

Click here to fill out the survey.