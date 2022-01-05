Washington Irving Middle School student selected for Junior National Young Leaders Conference

Armondo Montero, an eighth-grader at Washington Irving Middle School, is headed to the Junior National Young Leaders Conference. (Courtesy Yvonne Montero)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An eighth-grader at Washington Irving Middle School has been selected to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. over the summer.

Armondo Montero will be going to the nation’s capital in June 2022 to learn about leadership skills for future endeavors.

The conference will help attendees set clear goals, improve communication skills, embrace models for solving complex problems and build effective teams.

Armondo will also be headed to the state conference in Charleston next month.

“One day after school, my mom told me that I got invited to this thing, and I was reading it and my homeroom teacher nominated me for it, and that’s sorta how I found out,” said Armondo.

Armondo also said he is excited about sightseeing in Washington, D.C., as he has never been there before.

