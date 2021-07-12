Washington Square Pizzeria gives back to fight against homelessness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Washington Square Pizzeria and Lounge partnered with Homes for Harrison County on Sunday for a “Dine for a Cause” event. A portion of the restaurant’s profits for the day went to fight against homelessness in Harrison County.

Washington Square is located on Washington Ave. between S 2nd and S 3rd St.

Homes for Harrison County had done multiple “Dine for a Cause” events in the past, partnering with other restaurants in the community. Regardless of the cuisine or location, organizers were always thrilled with the response from others in coming out and supporting the cause.

“It’s great to see the support from the community come out because we do have a homeless problem and we’re trying to solve it the best way we can. So, with the community’s support, maybe we can do that,” said Mendi Scott, the executive director for Homes for Harrison County.

Scott said that there currently are no upcoming events on the schedule for Homes for Harrison. However, she said to stay tuned to the organization’s Facebook page for when details on upcoming events become available. To find the page, click here.