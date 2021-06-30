Waste Management holds lunch for Harrison County first responders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Waste Management Group put together a lunch for Clarksburg and Bridgeport first responders on Wednesday at the Clarksburg City Park.

The lunch featured pulled pork sandwiches and barbecued chicken with some sides to enjoy.

Clarksburg Fire Department shows up to enjoy lunch by Waste Management

The meal was put together to thank first responders for all of their work over the past year.

It also ties to Waste Management’s “100 Days of Summer Safety Challenge”, which reviews best safety practices.

“First responders serve such an important role in the community that we service,” said Erika Young, public affairs for Waste Management. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to thank them for all they do not only for us, but for the community we live and work in, and also thank them for the hard work they’ve done the past year.”

Young also said that the day let first responders learn about the Waste Management facility in Bridgeport in case of an emergency.