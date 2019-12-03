Waste Management makes donation to Clarksburg Mission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Waste Management is donating 200 bags filled with hats, gloves and blankets to the Clarksburg Mission during the winter for those seeking shelter from the cold weather.

This is part of an effort to educate the community about the dangers of seeking shelter in dumpsters and garbage cans, as this can result in accidents causing injury or death.

“We appreciate Waste Management being a great community partner. All it takes is all of us working together in our community to help folks and we just appreciate waste management and what they do and their outreach today,” said Clarksburg Mission executive director Lou Ortenzio.

Anyone seeking shelter is encouraged to visit the Clarksburg Mission, located at 312 N 4th Street.