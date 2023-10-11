CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple Clarksburg Water Board (CWB) customers in Harrison County reported hiccups in service Wednesday evening which an official is due to unexpected problems that crews ran into during the ongoing Chestnut Street construction project.

CWB Board Member Al Cox told 12 News that during Wednesday’s construction, the project at the intersection of Chestnut St. and WV 98 experienced issues when the contractor found “lines not on the map” while digging.

Cox said that the lines posed an unexpected issue to the work on the CWB’s main transmission line and required crews to take much longer than expected, pushing construction into Thursday. Cox also said that the issue required the CWB to turn some of its valves off, temporarily impacting service to multiple parts of the CWB’s service area.

Cox expressed his apologies to CWB customers and said that crews have been turning the valves back on and that full service should be restored throughout Wednesday evening. A release from the CWB said that the road closures that were in effect on Wednesday in that area will remain in effect through Thursday.