Waterford Upstart to provide kindergarten preparation for W.Va. children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new form of at-home learning is coming to West Virginia. Waterford Upstart is an early education program that is offering kindergarten preparation for kids in the state.

The adaptive software program is completely free and includes a laptop and internet for the student.

Five days a week they will have 15-minute activities to complete with their parent.

Activities focus on learning things like colors, numbers, letters, and sentence formation.

“This is something the parent can do with their children at home, they never have to leave their home and what we find is a lot of parents want to help their child, but they just don’t know what that looks like,” Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford said. “Our program makes it easy for them because we really just lay it out for them and say this is exactly what you need to do.

The program explained that its “secret sauce” is the interaction parents start to have with their children. Parents also have access to an app and the help of an online coach that can guide them on how to engage with their children’s learning on and offline.

Waterford Upstart explained that typically the children who use the program will go into kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level.

“Fifteen minutes a day is just the start. What happens afterwards is really what builds up with what the child is learning,” Fischer said.

The program will be offered on a first come first serve basis to 200 children in the state. Applications can be found by clicking here.