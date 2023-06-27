CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Loved ones have confirmed that a friendly face in the Clarksburg community has died.

Charles “Bub” Hardman, the man who used to sit and wave at honking cars at the intersection of South Chestnut and West Pike Street in Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 77. A family member told 12 News that he had several ongoing health issues.

Hardman was a U.S. Army veteran who sat on the street corner and waved every day for years, using his hand to wave in one direction and his hat to wave in the other so he didn’t miss a single passing car.

Courtesy: Michelle and Dustin Lowdermilk

In a 2021 interview with 12 News, Hardman said, “I come out here every day for the people and the kids. I love them when they wave and honk the horn, and I love the little kids when they tell me ‘how are you today? Thank you for your service. We love you.’”

12 News photographer Joe Lint also got to go on the Clarksburg Honor Flight alongside Hardman and a group of other veterans in 2022. At that time, Hardman said that he was so excited for the trip that he hadn’t slept for days. “This is going to be an awesome day, I can tell you that right now,” he had said.

You can watch a feature that 12 News did on Hardman in 2021 in the player above.