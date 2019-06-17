WBOY gives patient comfort kits to veterans on Founder’s Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WBOY visited the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday for Founder’s Day to give patient comfort kits to the veterans.

The kits consisted of shampoo, body wash, conditioner, razors, shaving cream, a brush, a comb, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a mirror, and deodorant in a shower caddy.

“We certainly appreciate what’s been done for us today,” said one of the veterans, Ernest Mikles, “I think I speak for all the guys that we appreciate it.”

The Louis A. Johnson Va Medical Center provides health care to veterans for free. The veterans can receive eye care, dermatology, cardiology, audiology, and much more.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring is an annual event where Nexstar stations give back for the anniversary of the company. This year is Nexstar’s 23rd anniversary. The day is intended to shift employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need within our local communities.