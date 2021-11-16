Wendy’s in Bridgeport officially opens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The new Wendy’s in Bridgeport officially cut its ribbon on Tuesday morning. The new location is on White Oaks Boulevard off the Jerry Dove exit on I-79.

A look at the exterior of the new Wendy’s.

The process to open the Wendy’s did not come without its issues. Normally, the timeline for a new Wendy’s to be built and open fully takes about 90 days; this particular location took nearly six months due to construction issues and the pandemic. However, managers felt that the wait was worth it because the building is as up-to-date as possible.

“This is the most modern Wendy’s that is out there. This is not the facility you grew up with,” said Tim Thompson, the franchisee at the new Wendy’s, as well as a few other locations in north central West Virginia. “We’re really proud of the product we serve, and we’re really proud of the building that we’ve put up.”

Now that the restaurant is open, Thompson said he is looking forward to serving customers burgers, chicken and breakfast.