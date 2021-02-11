Wendy’s restaurant coming to White Oaks in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new Wendy’s restaurant is coming to the White Oaks Development in Bridgeport.

According to Tim Thompson with Wendy’s franchisee Primary Aim LLC, the new restaurant is scheduled to begin construction during the second quarter of 2021, and it should be open by this summer.

The new restaurant will be located next to the Holiday Inn Express and Huntington Bank properties at White Oaks.

Currently, Primary Aim has 76 Wendy’s restaurants across West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, including locations in Fairmont and Morgantown.

