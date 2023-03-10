CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You might notice a green tint to the West Fork River in Harrison County, but the city of Clarksburg says not to worry.

“It isn’t pollution or Leprechauns,” said the city. Clarksburg is putting a non-toxic dye in the river so that it can trace wastewater lines, according to a Facebook post. So there may be some “temporary discoloration” to the river water.

The same kind of dye is what the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said caused Zach’s Run in Quiet Dell, Harrison County to turn green last month.

It is also similar to the environmentally friendly dye that is used to make the Chicago River green every St. Patrick’s Day. This year, the Chicago River dying will start on Saturday, March 11, according to WBOY’s NBC affiliate station 5 Chicago.