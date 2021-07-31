West Milford celebrated bicentennial with community activities

West Milford, W.Va. – The town of West Milford held its bicentennial celebration on Saturday at their community center.

The town was founded in 1821 and is what many locals say is one of the older towns in the county. Historians in the area said a lot of influential people originated in the community of West Milford such as millers, lawyers, and doctors. West Milford was also home to the very first female doctor in the state.

“When you learn about where you come from, when you learn about where you live, you develop a deeper appreciation of that place, it makes you a better citizen, it makes you a better neighbor. And in the end, I think it makes you a better person to know the history and heritage of the place you call home,” said Josh Toothman, Historian and Co-Director of the West Milford Bicentennial.

Officials with the town said they appreciate all the support they have received and hope that those in attendance enjoyed themselves. In attendance at the bicentennial was the 249th Army Band to perform and partake in the festivities.

“We really like to get out and do historical events like this. The National Guard obviously stems all the way back to, I mean pre-continental army days. So, the West Virginia National Guard is very proud of its history. We specifically have one of the oldest continuously serving units which is the 201st field artillery her in West Virginia. And we really tracked their history, we know what they do, what they’ve done all the way back to George Washington’s continental army. The West Virginia National Guard prizes themselves in that history,” said Jeremiah Bennett, CW2 and Commander of the 249th Army Band.

Also, the Harrison County Historical Society set up a display in the community center where residents and visitors could see what West Milford looked like in the past.