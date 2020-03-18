West Milford Community Center gives out free lunches to school children

WEST MILFORD, W.Va.- Volunteers at the West Milford Community Center handed out free boxed lunches to school children on Wednesday afternoon.

Following Governor Justice’s announcement that restaurant’s dining areas are closed down, the West Milford Community Center stopped allowing lunches to be eaten in the building, but offered them to be taken to go.

All food was provided by the Harrison County School Board and students could also take bags of snacks for the weekends.

Volunteers preparing meals

“For one, we want the children to be able to get the meals they’re used to getting. If they don’t get it, that’s going to change things for the family. It also keeps the families from having to go to the grocery stores so much too. We want to help keep them healthy and safe,” said volunteer Richard Woodruff.

If the West Milford Community Center needs to be closed, meals will be available for pickup at West Milford Baptist Church.

Families will be able to drive up and receive meals without getting out of their cars.