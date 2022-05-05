WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) have announced some USDA Rural Development funding for West Virginia, including in Harrison County.

The Town of West Milford was awarded $603,000 in USDA loans for water and waste disposal.

Town officials said the funding will go towards the town’s water project, which will be starting phase two soon.

While the town will be paying the loan off for the next 40 years, officials said they think it’ll be worth it.

“This system was installed back in the 60s, and it has not been touched or improvements since then outside of just correcting a few major main water breaks. So, this gives the opportunity to get in and correct the system. There’s been many valves that haven’t been turned or twisted in over 50 years that are kind of frozen up,” said Jeff Barnhart, the town’s recorder.

One other West Virginia entity was awarded funding, and it was an apartment complex in Mercer County.