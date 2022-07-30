WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Old Mill Festival was held between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the West Milford Municipal Building and Community Center.

This is the second year of the festival, but it is now named the “Old Mill Festival,” which the community is planning to have annually.

Last year they had their bicentennial celebration of the town and afterward, people were asking for a community festival. A group of them got together and organized the festival to bring the community together by getting them out to laugh, converse, and have fun. COVID-19 stopped events and gatherings. Jeff Barnhart, the Town Recorder mentioned that it is nice to be able to go out and get together as a community again.

Activities that were held the day of the festival included:

Food Trucks

Entertainment – “Blue Steel Band” and Garrett & Williams Ministry”

Inflatables – Provided by Cartoon Headquarters

Rock Wall Climbing – Provided by West Virginia National Guard

Mountain Man Axe Throwing & Tournament

Watermelon Eating Contest

Face Painting

Pie Judging Contest

Homemade Ice Cream

Bake Sale – Churches Old Mill Festival

Princess Contest – Crowns will be awarded to four age groups

They are also celebrating Bob Harold’s birthday, since he will be turning 100 years old on Aug. 2. They had a birthday party for him where they had cupcakes that said “Happy 100th.” A state senator gave Harold a proclamation that Aug. 2 will be “Bob Harold Day” in West Milford.

Barnhart believes it is important to have the festival because it brings the community together. He then said how it made him feel to help in bringing the festival together for the community by saying, “it feels good to be part of that committee, and, a lot of time goes into it – and investment, but when you see the fruition your labors, makes it all worth it. Come out and enjoy the day, if you don’t come out, you’re going to miss it. Best festival around!”

The Festival would not have been possible without the contribution from the Harrison County Commission, as well as those who helped sponsor, Barnhart added.