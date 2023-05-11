WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the school year coming to a close, teachers at West Milford Elementary School decided to send their fifth graders off with plenty of ambition.

West Milford’s career day consisted of plenty of options for the students as the participants showed off jobs consisting of dog kennel owners, medical professionals, airplane engineers, parks and recreation coordinators and finance advisors.

A speaker in action.

The students were eager to ask questions and learn about the possibilities of their future. Goodies were distributed to children in attendance by some of the participants themselves, making the experience even more enjoyable for the children.

12 News spoke with Zachary W. Henry, a local family physician, who was thrilled to speak to the students, as he remembered being in that exact position in the fifth grade.

The “goodest boy” in the classroom, owners of the dog kennel brought their furry friend to show off some tricks.

“One of the things I wanted to incorporate was to give them the confidence, and you really hear that famous saying, you can do whatever you put your mind to and stuff, and you really can. You got to enforce that, and like I said, I didn’t think I could be physician but, you put your mind to it, you work hard, and it will fall in place. You just don’t give up and you can do it. And that’s what I wanted to show these kids,” Henry said.

Though college may seem a while away for a fifth grader, time flies rapidly, and the students at West Milford Elementary School will be ready for what’s in store for them.