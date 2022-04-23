WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – The West Milford Community Center held a Spring vendor and craft show Saturday, showcasing the many offerings that were available to be purchased.

Forty-three vendors and crafters set up in the community center offering paintings, wood crafts, homemade fudge and apple butter, to name a few. Town officials said with the decreased number of COVID-19 cases, they felt safe to host the show for attendees.

“The past two years everybody was confined to their homes, so I think the weather kind of cooperated today and got some folks out, and kind of kind of enjoy the comradery, and social, and just interact with everyone,” said Jeff Barnhart, the West Milford Town Recorder.

Vendors from as far as Hurricane were set up in the center with community members showing each vendor and crafter their support. Town officials say they hope to offer another vendor and craft show in October.