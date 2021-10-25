West Milford Lions Club celebrates 75th anniversary

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – On Monday, West Milford Lions Club celebrated its 75th Anniversary at the West Milford Community Center.

A social and dinner was held in honor of its anniversary with a guest speaker, the Lions International Director, Larry Edwards, to address those in attendance. Lions Club members said being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships, and improving their community through kindness.

West Milford Lions Club Awards.

“It’s an important milestone because there’s not a lot of Lions Clubs that has been around that long. We feel that we have become ingrained in the community, and that we do a lot of things to help support the community and we want to continue to do that,” said Jim Minutelli, Media Consultant for the West Milford Lions Club.

West Milford Lions Club officials also stated they are pleased to be able to continue serving the community for many years to come. They also stated they support the West Milford community in number of various ways and activities throughout the year.

“Building relationships is important because no one organization can do it alone. It’s all part of working together making sure we do things to help each other,” Minutelli said. “One of the things we do to help each other, we provide food boxes at Christmas time. That is one of our bigger, one of the bigger things we do during the year. And we work in conjunction with the local churches as well as the school system here in the West Milford area to provide those food baskets during Christmas time to folks who might need them.”

Members of the West Milford Lions Club said, during COVID-19, that they have witnessed firsthand that donations to organizations are in need more than ever before to provide for the community.

Lions Club members celebrate 75th anniversary.

“A club celebrating its 75th anniversary is a big deal, not many things, organizations, clubs, etcetera hit 75 years. And that just shows the tenacity of this organization. Lions International has been around for 115 years. So, we are a world wide organization and we really support clubs that are doing this kind of charter celebration,” Edwards said.

There are approximately 49,000 Lions Clubs around the world and each club has its own program, but the international organization provides the support. Representatives from Lions Clubs International said that membership and leadership is important to each club.

“Lions organization is the largest non-profit organization in the world,” Edwards said. “Think about joining the Lions.”

Anyone looking to become a member of a Lions Club can do so by contacting a fellow Lions Club member.