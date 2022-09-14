CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven new virtual access points for rural veterans are being added in West Virginia, including one at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs office at the DMV.

The State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) and the Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) announced the virtual access sites (VAS) on Tuesday.

According to the release, each site will provide veterans, servicemen, their families and survivors with a comfortable, private place where they can meet with VARO staff virtually over video. Sites will have internet access, and the needed technology and help, according to the release. VA’s Huntington Regional Office (RO) administers the following services: compensation, education, insurance, loan guaranty, pension, and veteran readiness and employment.

These services will now be available virtually even to those without internet at home in Beckley, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Spencer, Summersville and Teays Valley.

“Though we’ve been meeting virtually with Veterans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VAS is special because it allows us to reach those rural and other underserved veterans who may have limited internet connectivity, live too far to commute to the Regional Office or are simply not comfortable with the technology to set up a virtual meeting on their own,” said Linda Parker, Director of the Huntington Regional Office. “Veterans in nearly every corner of W.Va. will now have direct access to our staff.”

Veterans and claimants can visit the WVDVA benefits offices between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the following locations to be directly connected to VARO staff:

Location Address Beckley 109 Randolph St, Beckley, WV 25801 Charleston 300 Technology Drive, Suite 201, South Charleston, WV 25309 Clarksburg 153 West Main St, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Lewisburg 30 Red Oaks Shopping Center, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Logan 120 Nick Savas Drive, Logan, WV 25601 Martinsburg 115 Aikens Center, Suite 16, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Parkersburg 1824 Murdoch Ave, Suite F101, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Spencer 216 Market St, Suite 301, Spencer, WV 25276 Summersville 848 Northside Dr, Summersville, WV 26651 Teays Valley 3772 Teays Valley Rd, Suite, B, Hurricane, WV 25526 Wheeling 1082 East Bethlehem Blvd, Wheeling, WV 26003 West Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs offices that offer virtual connection to VARO

Virtual appointments can be scheduled using this link.