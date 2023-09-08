MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival (WVBHF) began its weekend of events on Friday with a golf tournament at Bel Meadows.

This annual event is used to help round up some money that goes towards the WVBHF scholarships for students in the area. These scholarships contain $1,000 that students can use on whatever they may need for the school year.

Chairman Terri Donaldson mentioned that it’s important to the WVBHF committee to invest in the future and support the youth.

Raffle and contest table (WBOY Image)

Tournament teams (WBOY Image)

During the Golf Tournament, 19 teams showed up to help the students out, enjoy the day golfing and potentially win some raffles and prizes. The winning teams received packages of four to play at local golf courses and the team who placed first received a package to the Pete Dye Golf Course.

This year, each team paid $280 to participate in the event and Donaldson said that she hopes to keep it around that same price next year to get people to keep coming back.

Sherri James, Chairman of the Youth Block Party told 12 News, “we would like to share our cultural experience during the weekend. So, we like to come together and celebrate together, but we also are inclusive, so we’d like for other folks to come out and experience our culture.”

An annual Youth Block Party is also taking place on Friday at Jackson Square in Clarksburg, starting at 6 p.m. This party includes:

Games and prizes

DJ

Lions Club checking eyesight

Mobile Library

Food

The opening ceremony for the Festival will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday. To view a full schedule of events over the weekend. You can find more information at this link.