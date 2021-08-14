West Virginia Black Heritage Festival to begin Sept. 10

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival (WVBHF) will be hosting a series of events starting Sept. 10.

The WVBHF Annual Golf Tournament will start at 8 a.m. and will be held at the Bel Meadow Country Club in Mt. Clare. The Youth Block Party is will run from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson Square in Clarksburg.

The main festival will be opening with the crowning of the King and Queen at 1 p.m. on Sept 11. Festivities will include food, music, crafts and games.  

Those interested can go to wvbhf.com. For the Golf Tournament, call 304-641-0947. For vendor information call 304-627-4314.

