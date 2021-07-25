West Virginia County Clerks Conference kicks off in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia County Clerks Conference kicked off Sunday in Bridgeport.

The conference gives county clerks from all 55 counties in West Virginia a chance to talk about the past election. It also is an opportunity for county clerks to learn about new things for upcoming elections, like technology and laws.

The conference will also give a chance for Secretary of State Mac Warner to listen to County clerks and see what changes his office can make.

Secretary of State Mac Warner

“This is a great time for us to get together. We do this every 2 years, so it’s in the off-year of the big elections, and it gives us a chance to look back at what happened in the last election, and as we all know, there was quite a bit of activity in the last election, and then get ready for the next election.” said Secretary Warner.

The event will be continuing on Monday.