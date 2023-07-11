BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s legislature and Department of Education are encouraging dedicated teachers to join the National Board Certification.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is a program that helps retain and recognize accomplished teachers for their endless efforts in the classroom. Though the program has been described as rigorous, it is ultimately rewarding, providing benefits for those involved.

Pictures of attendees on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the West Virginia Board of Education began its first session of three with its National Board Certification Awareness and Support event, to help educate and mentor interested teachers on what is to come in the program. Over 50 teachers from all over the state traveled to the Bridgeport Conference Center to attend.

“I’m a National Board teacher myself and I’ve been involved in this process since 2010 and it’s just very rewarding. I talk to teachers all the time and NBCTs tell me that this is the most impactful professional learning they’ve ever had, and they join-there’s over 130,000 teachers across the country that are national board certified,” said Dr. Bridgette Phillips, Coordinator and Educator of Development and Support for West Virginia’s Department of Education, in an interview with 12 News.

West Virginia currently ranks 13th in the nation with its population of National Board Certified teachers. The state also provides a number of incentives for teachers who undergo the program including reimbursements of fees for signing up and an additional $3,500 just for being certified.

For more information on how to join the National Board, you can visit its website or reach out to Dr. Phillips at her email bridget.phillips@k12.wv.us to see how West Virginia’s Department of Education can help you through the process.