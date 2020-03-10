West Virginia Department of Transportation reminds candidates of political campaign regulations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- With midterm elections coming up, plenty of local politicians are campaigning all over the state of West Virginia trying to garner support.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation wants to remind political candidates groups of the guidelines for campaign signs during this time.

Signs cannot be placed in DOH ‘right of way locations,’ including highway shoulders and utility poles and will be removed if found. Political stickers also cannot be placed on highway signs because this costs money for the signs to be replaced.

The reason for these rules is that signs are a distraction to drivers and are considered unsafe.

“We try to hold onto them for a day or so before we dispose of them because obviously someone has paid money for those, but ultimately it’s a safety concern for the traveling public and that’s our number one concern-keeping the public safe,” said Earl Gaskins with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Any candidate who feels he or she may be missing campaign signs may contact the DOH and pick up any collected signs.

Violating campaign sign laws can result in fines for candidates. To learn more about sign limitations, click here to be taken to the Secretary of State’s website.