CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For the 5th year, the West Virginia Diabetic Walk For Wellness was hosted by Webster Insurance Agency at the Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport.

The event is meant to help promote diabetic wellness and raise awareness through education. It featured a display from United Hospital Center that showed the sugars in items we consume.

All donations from Saturdays event will be sent to the Diabetic Association for testing, equipment and anything to help to find a cure.

West Virginia Diabetic Walk For Wellness. (WBOY Image)

“A lot of people don’t realize the types of foods you need to eat, what you need to maintain your sugar. so, we’re hoping that this raises awareness and get’s some information out to folks and realize this is a bad disease,” said Joyce Hickman, agent with Webster Insurance Agency.

Hickman hopes that the event can grow larger year after year so it can promote wellness and raise more awareness for diabetes.

12 News’ own Don Graye said, “I’m a diabetic, I have been for a while. The association does so many good things, information, how to get contacts with people and so forth. So, it’s a worthwhile cause and diabetes is not a joke, it’s a serious matter.”

If you would like to make a donation for the Diabetes Association, you can call 304-842-7311.