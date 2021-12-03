West Virginia District of SBA accepting applications for 2022 Small Business Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia District of the Small Business Administration (SBA) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Small Business Week in May.

The five categories available for awards are small business of the year, small business exporter, West Virginia family-owned small business of the year, West Virginia veteran-owned small business of the year and the West Virginia woman-owned small business of the year.

Any small business within the state can be nominated, and businesses that win within the state can also win nationally.

“For the past eight years or so, we’ve had national award winners. So, it’s a great opportunity for small businesses to get their name out, not only in West Virginia, but, if they do win a national award, out nationally as well,” said Nikki Bowmar, Public Affairs Specialist for the WV SBA.

Applications for the award must be submitted electronically by Jan. 11 at 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in applying for yourself or another business, you can visit the SBA’s website here.