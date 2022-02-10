CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) has announced the reviewing of bids for several projects around the state, including in north central West Virginia.

The DOH will now review bids for sign replacements and additions in district four, which is comprised of Harrison, Doddridge, Preston and Taylor counties.

A yield sign in Clarksburg. (WBOY Image)

According to the DOH, the purpose for replacing and adding new signs is for safety, as motorists leaving the roadway is a large problem in West Virginia.

“We are doing a number of targeted things within our whole system to try and reduce those roadway departures, including the shape of the pavement when we pave along the edge, things like that. But, one of the things that we’re doing is targeted signing, and that’s what these contracts are about,” said Greg Bailey, Chief Engineer of Operations for the DOH.

Bailey said he hopes to see work start in early spring and expects the project to be quick.