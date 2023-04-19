BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) location in Bridgeport Tuesday announced a heavy maintenance service agreement with Piedmont Airlines.

MHIRJ announced in a press release that the first Piedmont aircraft is scheduled to enter the facility in early May.

The 3-year agreement’s terms include a single dedicated nose-to-tail heavy maintenance line at the service center for Piedmont’s fleet of Embraer E145 aircraft with the potential of adding more lines in the future, according to the release.

Piedmont Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Airlines Group that says it operates more than 300 daily departures to 70 destinations and employs more than 10,000 aviation professionals.

MHIRJ has maintenance contracts with American Airlines subsidiaries PSA Airlines, Air Wisconsin Airlines and SkyWest Airlines on CRJ700, CRJ900 and CRJ200 aircraft, and with interline partner Contour Airlines as well, according to the release.