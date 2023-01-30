SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a week where four people died in three separate house fires in West Virginia, the State Fire Marshal shared tips about how to stay safe during the winter, when the risk of house fires is highest.

One of those house fires happened locally, in Shinnston on Thursday. The victim was a 74-year-old woman.

The State Fire Marshal said the fire has been ruled undetermined in cause, but investigators believe it was most likely accidental. It is also unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home, according to the fire marshal.

The other fatal fires happened in Fayette County and in Berkeley County.

The Fire Marshal’s Office shared the below tips for staying safe during the winter:

For space heaters: Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off so if it tips over, it shuts off. Keep anything that can burn such bedding, clothing and curtains at least 3 feet from the heater. Plug portable heaters directly into wall outlets. Never use an extension cord or power strip. Turn the heater off when you go to bed or leave the room.

For fireplaces: Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping out and starting a fire. Do not burn paper in your fireplace. Before you go to sleep or leave your home put the fire out completely. Put ashes in a metal container with a lid. Store the container outside at least 3 feet from your home.

For wood stoves: Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from the stove. Do not burn paper in your wood stove. Before you go to sleep or leave your home, put the fire out completely.

