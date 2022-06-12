CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced that June 11 and 12 would be West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend, allowing residents and non-residents to fish in the state for free, without a license. But now, that is coming to an end

“Some of my favorite memories growing up were when I was in the water in West Virginia with a fishing pole in my hand, trying to catch a great trophy fish,” Justice said. “Our Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for more people from all over to give fishing a try and to enjoy all of the natural wonder West Virginia has to offer. We have so many great rivers and streams with plenty of trout and other fish ready for you to catch.”

After this weekend, fishing licenses will once again be required in the state. To purchase a West Virginia Fishing License, click here.

Other information about fishing in West Virginia, including youth fishing tips and fish recipes, can be found at the WVDNR website.