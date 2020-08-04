West Virginia Fruit and Berry celebrates 25th anniversary with launch of new bourbon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia Fruit and Berry uncovered a new blackberry bourbon to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The company recently revealed the first of three new creations, The 304 Mountain Blackberry Bourbon. Founder Bob Titchenal stated that he chose blackberry because he wants to produce products that a West Virginian could be proud of.

“It’s something that grows well in the state of West Virginia,” described Titchenal. “And as all West Virginians know good blackberry, and most of us grew up on blackberry cobbler and pies with grandma.”

Co-founder Becky Titchenal explained the bourbon is custom 80% corn, 20% rye mash bill, aged four years in new American charred-oak barrels and infused with a natural blackberry extract.

“We want to see the blackberry as the state berry of West Virginia,” mentioned Titchenal.

This bourbon is released exclusively in West Virginia Spirits retail stores starting on September 1, in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month.

The brand plans to host a tasting at Rocco’s Liquors to celebrate the release of the new line of bourbon.

To learn more information about the company or to order, check out the Facebook page and website.