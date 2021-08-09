West Virginia House of Delegates brings new industry to the state

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a solar bill to bring solar developers to the mountain state.

With the coal and natural gas industries leveling out, Kayla Young (D – Kanawha, 35) and others have been working on bringing new industries to the state.

Delegate Young explained that she’s interested in clean energy and growing the number of employers that are available in West Virginia.

“A lot of these jobs are manual labor and they don’t necessarily require degrees,” described Young. “There are just jobs people can do if they have them. So like solar installers and things like that.”

Delegate Young has been working on bringing solar to the state for several years. One of her main reasons for this goal is the fast-growing nature of the solar sector across the country.

“We’re really just trying to diversify into other energy markets so anything we can do to expand into other forms of energy I’m really hoping we can start doing that,” explained Young. “We already started, but I hope we can keep it up both from a federal standpoint and just a state standpoint.”

The solar bill was to bring developers to the state, but the House of Delegates is trying to gather manufacturers as well.

“Without having a diversified energy market it’s really hard to attract new businesses from out of state,” said Young.

Because of the bill, people can get solar panels installed on their homes more affordably.