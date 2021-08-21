West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival holds bocce ball tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival held their annual bocce ball tournament on Saturday morning in Shinnston.

Ten teams competed in the event, with the top team awarded trophies and a feature in the annual Italian Festival parade.

The top two teams shared the prize money.

Several board members for the festival and the Italian Heritage Queen were onlookers for the tournament.

The Italian Heritage Festival Queen (right) watches the bocce ball tournament

Officials for the festival said they just want people to have fun at any of their planned events.

“It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy it, and we like to see the comradery and people come out. You don’t have to be Italian; you can be any heritage as far as that goes. We want people to come out and have fun,” said Bill Boyles, a member of the Board of Directors for the festival.

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will take place this year from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg.